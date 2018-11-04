Sri Lanka Tamils push parliament to end crisis

Sri Lanka's main on Sunday urged the to reconvene parliament and end a worsening political crisis, as the minority ethnic community emerge as kingmakers in the power struggle.

The could tip the balance should parliament be recalled this week to decide between two rivals claiming the lawful right to head

The nation of 21-million has been gripped by constitutional turmoil since sacked his former ally, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and his cabinet on October 26.

Wickremesinghe says his dismissal was illegal as he commands a greater majority in parliament than Mahinda Rajapakse, the former strongman controversially installed in his place.

The TNA has already said it would vote against Rajapakse in a no-confidence motion when parliament reconvenes.

Both rivals have been marshalling numbers behind the scenes, worrying groups who protested Sunday in the capital Colombo against the horse-trading.

said the president had called the Tamil legislators to a meeting Wednesday -- the same day parliament was expected to reconvene.

"We have asked the president to immediately call parliament and end this crisis,"



told AFP.

Wickremesinghe's risks losing legislators to Rajapakse's camp as the days drag by.

Some members of his party have alleged they were offered portfolios and huge amounts of money to switch allegiances.

Seven MPs have already switched sides and been granted portfolios under Rajapakse's new administration.

of Colombo newspaper described the sacking of the as "sheer political expediency" and outside the law.

The state-run Sunday Observer, now controlled by Rajapakse loyalists, defended the change of government but acknowledged the crisis should be resolved.

According to latest counts, Wickremesinghe now has 102 MPs from the 225-seat assembly after another defection while Rajapakse and Sirisena also have 102.

Most of the remaining 21 MPs -- including the TNA -- are set to oppose Rajapakse, observers said.

The Muslim Congress (SLMC) party, which has seven lawmakers, said its members had also rejected offers to join the

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters continue to occupy Wickremesinghe's official residence saying they would resist any move by Sirisena to evict their

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)