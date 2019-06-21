Storms bring tornadoes, floods, power outages across the US

were blamed for two deaths and left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the southern United States, forecasters said.

Fallen trees ripped down power lines and crashed into buildings along a line from to overnight and into Thursday morning, the national



reported. Similar damage continued later in the day in parts of Georgia, the and

Straight-line winds of up to 85 mph (137 kph) damaged roofs Wednesday in the northeast city of Greenville, the reported Thursday.

Local officials had initially suspected a tornado. In Mississippi, Jackson Salter, 19, died when a tree fell on his home Wednesday night, Washington County told The Delta Democrat-Times.

A fallen tree was also blamed for the Thursday afternoon death of a person in Columbia, South Carolina, the said.

A wind gust of 79 mph (127 kph) was recorded in the city that afternoon. Across the Carolinas, there were dozens of reports of trees down, some landing on houses in and others landing in the middle of Interstate 20 in

Utilities reported more than 200,000 customers without power Thursday evening across Georgia, North Carolina, and More than 50,000 remained without power in on Thursday evening, long after exited.

Downburst winds strong winds that descend from a thunderstorms and spread out when they hit the ground appeared to be the greatest threat, said Dan Miller, a at the in Columbia,

Such winds hold the potential for serious damage, such as bringing trees and powerlines down and tearing into the shingles and siding on homes, he said.

Tornados and hail had been listed as possibilities for flood-weary residents of the in the Midwest, but were slow to materialize Thursday.

In Ohio, heavy rains led to landslides and flooded highways. The along the River east of postponed a Thursday evening show that was to feature country star The venue cited heavy rainfall and the rising river.

Flooding caused travel problems, flooding commuter train stations and forcing service to be suspended between and The River was overflowing its banks in places, and people were rescued from high water.

A supermarket roof collapsed in suburban Philadelphia, causing sprinkler system pipes to break and send water gushing down.

