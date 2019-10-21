Victim cross-examined by defence in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case

The woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder was cross-examined by the defence counsel in a Goa court on Monday.

This was the first time the victim was present in the court for the trial, which was being held in-camera.

District judge Shama Joshi in Mapusa town of North Goa is hearing the case against Tejpal lodged by his former woman colleague.

Tejpal's counsel Rajiv Gomes said the victim was present in the court on Monday and was cross-examined.

"The cross-examination is yet to be completed. The court will hear the case on Tuesday and Wednesday," he said.

Tejpal was also present during the trial.

A Supreme Court bench in August asked the Goa court to complete the trial in the case, preferably within six months, and refused Tejpal's plea to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him.

Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant inside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

In September last year, the district court framed charges against Tejpal.

He was booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354(A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.