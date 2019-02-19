Thousands pay homage to Maj Dhoundiyal in Dehradun

Thousands of people on Tuesday paid their last respects to Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who died fighting terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, at his residence in

His mother Saroj, a cardiac patient, his wife Nikita Kaul, whom he had married less than a year ago, and a host of relatives and friends were crying inconsolably as Dhoundiyal's coffin was kept for people to pay their last respects before being taken to Haridwar for the last rites.

placed a wreath on the coffin amid cries of "Shaheed Dhoundiyal Amar Rahein" and "Vande Mataram".

People had climbed to rooftops and also stood on either side of the road leading to the officer's residence.

Dhoundiyal's body, draped in the tricolour, was brought home late on Monday night and the funeral will be done with full military honours in Haridwar later in the day.

The of his death had come as the last rites of Major Chitresh Bisht, who died defusing a mine near the LoC in district, were still underway in Haridwar on Monday.

Prominent among those who turned up to pay their last respects Major Dhoundiyal included Satpal Maharaj, ex- Tarun Vijay, Premchand Agarwal, BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)