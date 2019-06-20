Three dozen students crying inconsolably without reason foxes authorities

A shocking video of over three dozen students, mostly girls, crying inconsolably together without any apparent reason in their classroom have flummoxed J&K authorities, prompting them to provide psychological counselling to children.

The authorities swung into action soon after the video related to the last week incident occurring on two consecutive days, June 13 and 14, at a school in near here went viral.

Nearly three dozen students, mostly girls, of the government high school at Bani in could be seen in the short video clip lying on the floor and crying inconsolably as their teachers try to console them.

"On June 13, the impact was less but on the next day soon after the morning assembly was over and the children were heading for their classes, such a behaviour was witnessed," Chief told

The said he immediately deputed teams from nearby schools and the and tehsildar along with a medical team and an ambulance was rushed to the school.

The medical team examined the children but found no health problem with them.

"We also contacted children's parents and were informed that some of them have shown similar behaviour at their homes," he said, adding there was nothing wrong since then in the school and the children are attending their classes as usual.

He said a two-member 'guidance and counselling' team was deputed to the school on Thursday morning for the benefit of the children and to avoid mass hysteria.

"The team will continue its counselling in future as well," he said, adding the principal of the school was directed to immediately call the parents if any student repeats such behaviour in future.

Meanwhile, a of a school in was suspended after a video showing him brutally beating some students allegedly for reporting late to his class went viral on

In the second video, the was seen bearting up over a dozen students at Gujjar and in district for reporting 10 minutes late to their tuition classes on June 18.

The teacher, Mohammad Yaseen Choudhary, was immediately placed under suspension soon after the video went viral, said officials, adding he was directed to remain in office from morning to evening till the completion of the inquiry which was ordered into the incident.

