Toll in deadly Shanghai building collapse rises to 10

The death toll in the collapse of a commercial building that was undergoing renovation rose to 10 overnight after three more victims were added to the grim tally, the city government said Friday.

About half of the low-rise building collapsed around midday on Thursday, crushing construction workers under piles of toppled concrete pillars and shattered wooden beams.

Authorities said 25 people had been found in the rubble, 10 of whom had succumbed to their injuries.

The latest announcement on a did not make clear whether any others were still missing, but added that search and rescue work was "basically finished." Medical personnel were making "all-out efforts" to treat the injured, the announcement said.

Rescue personnel pulled bloodied and dust-coated workers out from the rubble throughout Thursday afternoon and evening, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

The building had previously been used as a dealership for Mercedes-Benz cars, the has said.

But the property had changed hands and was being redeveloped as a mixed-use arts and innovation site, according to Chinese

is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents, which are typically blamed on the country's rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

At least 20 people were killed in 2016 when a series of crudely-constructed multi-storey buildings packed with migrant workers collapsed in the eastern city of

