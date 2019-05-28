Triumph Motorcycles launches all new Scrambler 1200 XC bike

British super bike brand Triumph Motorcycles Tuesday launched its all new 1200 XC bike in the country, priced at Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest offering from Triumph comes with added features such as integrated GoPro control system, turn-by-turn navigation system, phone and music operation, the release said.

"Modern classic continue to be Triumph's largest selling motorcycles in with a contribution of around 55 per cent in the total volume. The all new 1200 further strengthens and completes the modern classic portfolio of the company in the country," Triumph Motorcycles said.

* SOTC Travel partners with OYO to launch HomestaysSOTC Travel Tuesday announced the launch of Homestays in partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes to provide accommodation to domestic travellers.

The homestays will be available in 16 cities across the country, including Kochi, Lonavala, Dehradun, Dharamshala, Pondicherry, Coorg, Udaipur, Mount Abu, Bhubaneswar, among others.

SOTC Travel is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group; held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India).

* Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance gross written premium up 17% in FY19



Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Tuesday said it has registered a 17 per cent growth in gross written premium in 2018-19 at Rs 8,857 crore.

Its new business premium grew 25 per cent as against an industry average of 9 per cent and 12.5 per cent for private sector peers, an official statement said.

