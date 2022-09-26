JUST IN
Porsche IPO poised to price at top end of range, say bookrunners
Amazon plans second Prime Day in appeal to deal-hungry shoppers
Burberry's Julie Brown is GSK's first ever female CFO, says report
Centre pushes for home-grown navigation system, smartphone makers jolted
Unilever CEO to quit at 2023-end as investors question credibility
SpaceX has now manufactured over 1 million Starlink terminals: Elon Musk
Crypto exchange Binance seeks permit to return to Japan market after 4 yrs
Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback
Volvo plans to expand certified used-car business pan-India by early 2024
Don't equate fun with money: Pichai tells staff in heated all-hands meet
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Italy's EU partners vigilant as far right party set to take power
Business Standard

UK: TikTok may face $29 million fine over children's data protection

It said TikTok may have processed the data of children under 13 without appropriate parental consent, and processed special category data without legal grounds to do so

Topics
TikTok | data protection | Europe

AP | PTI  |  London 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

TikTok could face a 27 million-pound (USD 29 million) fine in the UK over a possible breach of UK data protection law by failing to protect children's privacy when they are using the video-sharing platform.

The UK Information Commissioner's Office said Monday that it has issued the social media company a legal document that precedes a potential fine. It said TikTok may have processed the data of children under 13 without appropriate parental consent, and processed special category data without legal grounds to do so.

The commissioner said special category data included ethnic and racial origin, political opinions, religious beliefs and sexual orientation.

It also said TikTok may have failed to provide transparent, easily understood information to its users. The legal document covered the period from May 2018 to July 2020.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said the body's provisional view was that TikTok fell short of providing proper data privacy protections. The body said its findings are not final and that it will consider any representations from TikTok before making a final decision.

While we respect the ICO's role in safeguarding privacy in the U.K., we disagree with the preliminary views expressed and intend to formally respond to the ICO," said a statement released by TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Britain's government is pushing through its online safety bill, which requires technology companies to protect children from harmful content.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it has six other ongoing investigations into companies that do not appear to have taken their responsibilities around child safety seriously enough.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TikTok

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.