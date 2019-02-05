Virbhadra's son is Gen Secy in revamped 'jumbo' Himachal Cong unit

Ahead of the elections, Tuesday formed a jumbo state committee in with former Virbhadra Singh's son being appointed as a

The committee under the new state includes 15 vice presidents, 18 general secretaries and 68 secretaries.

Virbhadra and his wife Pratibha, a former MP, have been made permanent invitees to the Himachal Congress committee, along with other senior leaders from the state including former Union and

and senior party leaders from the state Vidya Stokes, Asha Kumari, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Dhani Ram Shandil, Kuldeep Kumar, G S Bali and Thakur Singh Bharmouri have also been made permanent invitees.

Gandhi also gave his approval to appoint 17 new district Congress chiefs under the new

Gandhi also set up an 11-member committee that includes former

Besides, 14 senior leaders, including former union Anand Sharma, from the state have been made as permanent invitees.

Gandhi has already appointed as the of the state for the polls.

The include former All India Mahila Congress chief Anita Verma, former ministers Gangu Ram Musafir, Ram Lal Thakur, and

Vikramaditya, a sitting MLA and a former of Himachal Youth Congress, is among the sons of many veteran politicians from the state who have been appointed as general secretaries in the revamped PCC.

Among the new general secretaries of Himachal Congress are Rajneesh Kimta, Raghubir Singh Bali, son of senior Congress and former minister GS Bali, former minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Ajay Mahajan, the son of former HPCC chief Sat Mahajan; Ravi Thakur; Vinod Sultanpuri, son of former Shimla K D Sultanpuri and Kewal Singh Pathania, a former of

has been made the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)