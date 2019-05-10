Will hang myself in public if AAP proves allegations: Gambhir on pamphlet row

Stepping up his counter-offensive, candidate on Friday said he will "hang" himself in public if the can prove that he has any link to the derogatory pamphlet allegedly circulated against his rival and nominee from East Marlena.

If the fails to prove the allegations, should quit politics, the ex- demanded.

"Challenger Number 3 to @ArvindKejriwal and @ If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise @ArvindKejriwal should quit politics. Accepted?" Gambhir tweeted.

The also approached East parliamentary seat returning K Mahesh seeking a police probe into the accusations against Gambhir in connection with alleged circulation of obscene pamphlets targeting

The complaint was lodged by BJP's Krishna Nagar with the and returning of East seeking a police probe in the matter, said

The returning has already asked the police to register a complaint in this case.

On Thursday night Gambhir sent defamation notices to Kejriwal, his deputy and asking them to withdraw their charges against him and tender unconditional apology or face legal action.

Atishi accompanied by Sisodia in a press conference on Thursday had alleged Gambhir's role in circulation of pamphlets carrying "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her.

Gambhir had refuted the allegation saying he would quit the electoral contest if proved guilty.

The issue refused to die down even as campaigning for May 12 polls ended Friday evening, with both sides attacking each other.

Atishi lodged a complaint with (DCW) in the matter.

