Woman commits suicide in UP; husband, mother-in-law arrested

A woman allegedly hanged herself to death at her in-laws' house here, following which her husband and mother-in- were arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide, police said Wednesday.

The woman, who got married last year, had allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night and police were informed about the incident by her husband the next morning, SP (City) Shlok Kumar said.

A note, purportedly written by the woman, was recovered from the site in which the husband and his mother were accused of harassing her forcing her to take the extreme step, the said.

Sahu and his mother have been arrested and a case has been lodged against them under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

