Apple loses bid to undo $440 mln judgment in VirnetX patent case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment worth $440 million that was won by intellectual property licensing firm against in a patent infringement case.

The denied Apple's appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs.

The same patent claims have been ruled invalid by an administrative court, but VirnetX is in the process of appealing those determinations.

Apple and VirnetX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based VirnetX, which was founded by employees at government Science Applications International Corporation, holds patents related to secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and

VirnetX and Apple have been fighting over patents since 2010 in a rollercoaster litigation that has triggered wild swings in the company's stock price.

