(Reuters) - Motor Co on Wednesday posted a lower operating fourth-quarter profit as losses in every global region except for weighed on results. "It was not a year we were happy with and the fourth quarter continued that theme," told reporters at the headquarters of the No. 2 U.S. automaker, which is restructuring its operations globally. Last week, provided a cloudier 2019 outlook due to tariff costs and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the Shanks reiterated on Wednesday that Ford's extensive presence in the country gave it a great deal of exposure to the effects of Brexit. said on Jan. 10 that it would cut thousands of jobs and look at plant closures in as part of its plan to return to 6-percent operating margin in the region. Ford posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $116 million or 3 cents a share, down from a net profit of $2.5 billion or 63 cents a share in the same quarter in 2017, which it attributed largely to one-time pension costs and charges associated with layoffs. Excluding one-time charges, the company reported a net profit of 30 cents per share, in line with an outlook Ford executives provided last week. The company's pre-tax margin fell to 3.5 percent from 4.9 percent a year earlier. In North America, Ford posted a pre-tax profit of $2 billion. In every other region, the automaker posted a loss. The largest loss of $381 million was in Asia, driven by where the company has seen sales plummet.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

