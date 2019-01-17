Global Markets: Banks turn stocks red, pound finds some peace

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Concern over China's economic outlook and possible U.S. tariffs on European cars dragged stocks lower on Thursday, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga offered sterling a moment's peace.

Fresh big market-moving was thinner on the ground for most of the European session, but dealers had more than enough to digest from the previous 24 hours to ensure most of the major bourses stayed in the red.

Disappointing earnings from Morgan Stanley, hot on the heels of similarly weak numbers from earlier in the week, meant its shares were marked down 5 percent and futures pointed to Wall Street's first fall in three days.

Europe's banks tumbled 1.8 percent after France's issued a profit warning and carmakers skidded as much as 1.5 percent after said he thought was "inclined" to impose tariffs on European cars.

On top of that, the tech sector took its latest hit as one of world's biggest chip producers, Taiwan Semiconductor, forecast its steepest drop in revenue in a decade. [.EU]

"There is some focus on the Grassley comments in relation to auto trade tariffs and also reference to there not being much progress in the U.S.- negotiations last week," said of Tokyo Mitsubishi

"There has obviously been a lot of optimism (in markets) since the start of the year and risk appetite has had a pretty good run, but this will place a few question marks over that."

MSCI's broadest index of world stocks was fractionally lower having hit a five-week high. Markets like had dithered in both directions while futures pointed to Wall Street starting 0.25 percent lower.

Some took heart from Beijing's confirmation that Chinese Vice will travel to the on Jan. 30 for more negotiations with Washington, but it wasn't enough to tip the balance more broadly.

China's blue-chip index ended down 0.55 percent, led lower by a decline in the country's second-largest home appliances maker, Gree Electric, after it warned of slower profit growth as the economy loses steam.

Chinese promised increased government investment this year and the central injected more cash into the financial system, bringing the amount for the week to 1.14 trillion yuan ($167 billion).

Stoking additional caution, however, was that U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to or other Chinese telecoms firms that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

That came shortly before reported federal prosecutors were investigating allegations that stole trade secrets from U.S. businesses.

Separately, reported the is actively considering stricter security requirements and other ways to exclude from a buildout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks.

Also lurking were worries the shutdown was starting to take a toll on the U.S. economy. said the shutdown would shave 0.13 percent off quarterly economic growth for each week it goes on.

PLAN B OR NOT PLAN B

The pound was up at $1.2913, and though it was still short of Monday's peak of $1.2929, it did manage a new seven-week high of 88.25 pence against the euro.

As expected, British narrowly won a confidence vote overnight and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a Brexit agreement.

An outline for Plan B is due by next Monday and markets are currently assuming that with no easy way she will have to extend the date of Britain's exit from the past the scheduled March 29.

"Nothing has happened in the last 24 hours to dissuade us from the view that we are headed in the direction of an Article 50 delay, a softer Brexit or no Brexit," said Ray Attrill, at NAB.

The U.S. dollar was mixed, easing against the yen to 108.80 but flat versus the euro at $1.1400. The dollar index was barely moving too at 96.043 as a drop in euro zone bond yields also helped drag down those on Treasuries.

In commodity markets, palladium hit record highs thanks to increasing demand and lower supply while gold was little changed at $1,294.91 per ounce.

eased as traders worried about the strength of demand in the after its gasoline stockpiles grew last week more than analysts had expected.

U.S. crude futures fell 38 cents to $51.93 per barrel. Brent slipped 40 cents to $60.92.

($1 = 6.7560 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney

