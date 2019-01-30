Israel games developer Playtika launches R&D centre in Bucharest

(Reuters) - Israeli mobile games company said on Wednesday it was opening a research and development centre in Bucharest, with an initial investment of $6 million.

The R&D centre joins eight other such centres has around the world.

has partnered with Qualitest, which will establish the new centre and provide and quality assurance for their games.

Earlier this month Playtika acquired Austria-based card games firm Supertreat GmbH, just a month after it bought German GmbH.

bought Playtika in 2011 and sold it in 2016 to a Chinese private equity consortium led by for $4.4 billion.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

