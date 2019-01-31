S&P, Nasdaq extend rally after Facebook earnings, trade talks eyed

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the extended a rally on Thursday, as strong earnings from added to optimism following the Federal Reserve's dovish remarks, while investors waited for the outcome of the U.S.- trade talks.

Facebook jumped 12.2 percent, on track to post its best day since January 2016, after its quarterly profit topped analysts' estimates, showing that advertisers were still flocking to spend money on the service even after a series of high profile embarrassments.

soared 14.7 percent after the beat estimates for quarterly sales and cash flow and said it expects industrial revenue to rise by low to mid single-digit percent in 2019.

Stocks took heart from the Fed's pledge on Thursday that it would be patient in raising interest rates further this year, easing investor concerns about tightening financial conditions crimping economic growth.

"There were positive earnings from key companies but mostly it's a follow through from yesterday's rally," said Scot Lance, at in Larkspur,

With fourth-quarter earnings largely exceeding market expectations and the Fed striking a more flexible tone, the S&P 500 is on track to post its best monthly performance since October 2015.

Of the 210 S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter results, 71 percent have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Investors are awaiting the conclusion of the high-level talks between the and China, aimed at easing a six-month-old trade war that has battered

U.S. expressed optimism about the trade talks, but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese in the near future.

"There is a lot of wishful thinking about the trade negotiations yielding to a long-tem beneficial plan for both parties. Because despite positive earnings and a strong global economy, the trade issue still remains an overhang," said Lance.

At 12:57 p.m. ET the was down 58.98 points, or 0.24 percent, at 24,955.88, the S&P 500 was up 18.56 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,699.61 and the Composite was up 95.79 points, or 1.33 percent, at 7,278.87.

The S&P gained 3.68 percent, leading gains among the 11 S&P sectors.

jumped 14.6 percent after topping quarterly revenue estimates, as the attracted more customers for its

The Dow was dragged down by losses in DowDuPont Inc, which fell 8.5 percent after the chemical maker's revenue fell short of expectations. The S&P materials sector dropped 1.4 percent.

declined 1.4 percent as its grew at a slower pace than a year earlier, although its quarterly results and forecast topped Wall Street estimates.

slipped 2.2 percent after the chipmaker named to the role on a permanent basis.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 18 new lows.

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)