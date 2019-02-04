Sensex, Nifty fall as financials drag; seen rangebound till polls

By Arnab Paul

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits, including in Ltd and Ltd, after the government announced its final budget before due by May, while sentiment remained tepid ahead of a central meet later in the week.

on Friday pledged 750 billion rupees ($10.47 billion) to support poor farmers and reduced the tax burden for the middle class, as his braces for a tough in the summer.

The (RBI) will meet on Thursday to assess broader macro indicators and decide on interest rates. Over two-thirds of the 65 economists polled by said the RBI would hold its repo rate at 6.50 percent, pointing to an extraordinary U-turn in policy.

Analysts feel that unless there is an extraordinary development in the coming months, markets will remain volatile till the

"I expect markets to remain rangebound between 10,500-11,100 till the elections, but we will get a clearer picture of the market's direction by Feb 15, when most of the corporate earnings will be done," said Madhumita Ghosh, head corporate solutions, Tasmac Global Education.

"The markets have been at highs so some sort of correction is always welcome."

The broader Nifty was down 0.50 percent at 10,839.25 as of 0620 GMT, while the benchmark was 0.49 percent lower at 36,291.87.

Shares of and L&T fell 0.8 percent each. L&T gained 3.6 percent in the past three sessions, while climbed 4.3 percent in the last two trading days.

Financials dragged the indexes lower, with shares falling 1.4 percent while those of shed 2.8 percent.

Shares of plunged over 54 percent to their record low after the company said it would seek a fast-track resolution through the bankruptcy court to resolve its indebtedness.

Troubled company Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd's stock fell to over five-year lows on claims of financial mismanagement and broader sectoral woes.

Less than a fifth of the stocks listed on the NSE index were in the green, with jumping over 5 percent on strong quarterly results while index heavyweight Ltd climbed up 0.8 percent.

($1 = 71.6610 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

