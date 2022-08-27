Asia Cup 2022: Every match is fresh start, don't borrow burden, says Rohit

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
IND W vs PAK W Highlights: Pooja, Rana and Gayakwad guide India to easy win
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Highlights: Topley's career best 6-24 dismantles India
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Highlights: Pant-Pandya special wins series for India
-
Ahead of the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022, India's skipper Rohit Sharma said his team won't be borrowing the burden of happenings in the past and that every match, as well as a tournament, is a fresh start.
Sunday's clash in Dubai will see the resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket when India and Pakistan open their Asia Cup Group A campaign. This will also be the first meeting between these two teams after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding 10-wicket win over India, their first such victory in Men's World Cups.
"We can't say about tomorrow's match, that how the pitch will behave. It is for fast bowlers or spinners. Both teams are going to miss their quality bowlers. But I am hoping that whoever will fill the space of Bumrah will do his best."
"Every match and tournament is a fresh start, we don't borrow the burden from the past. We will focus on the match to win not on the opposition. Everyone in the team is quite excited. We will make the decision on basis of pitch behavior of today's match (between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan)," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.
"We will decide our course of action as per the situation on the ground. A new match is a new challenge. No point to think about the last loss, yes, we think about it and learn from our mistakes. This non-covid compliance scenario is going to help us and it is good for our mental health," added Rohit.
On meeting the Pakistani fans during practice sessions, Rohit said it may be an unusual for the media, but for us, it is a normal thing. "Yesterday, they were close to me, so I say high, as for us they all are cricket fans. Same as match hype or match tension, media makes the hype, but we play the game only."
On India's opening pair, Rohit said, "we tried many new things, new combinations. If we will not try how we can know our strengths and weakness."
Sunday's match will see Virat Kohli playing his 100th T20I match, after the last playing in England in July. "Virat is back after a break. Yesterday in nets he did amazing shots, it was really good for us as a team."
On the question of bilateral series between two teams, Rohit said, "It is in the hands of the Boards. If we follow their instructions, to play anywhere, any time."
--IANS
shaneer/nr/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor