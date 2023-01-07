CAC retains Chetan Sharma as chairman for senior men's selection committee

-
The Booard of Control for Cricket in India's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape on Saturday recommended Chetan Sharma as chairman of the India senior mens selection committee.
Sharma, who has 23 Test caps, had been holding the post in the previous selection committee since December 2020, when he replaced Sunil Joshi in the role.
He had re-applied for a role in the selection committee when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an announcement for new applications for a fresh five-member panel on November 18, 2022.
In an official statement, the BCCI informed that the CAC had shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews after receiving 600 applications for the five posts. Based on the interviews, the CAC has recommended Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath for being part of the selection committee.
Das, the former India men's Test opener, was previously the batting coach of the Indian women's cricket team while Ankola, the ex-India fast bowler, is the current chief selector of the Mumbai men's team in domestic cricket.
Banerjee is a former India pacer who has also been the coach of fast bowler Umesh Yadav. Sharath, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is the current chairman of the Junior Men's Selection Committee and under his panel, India won U19 Men's World Cup in West Indies in 2022.
The task of the new selection committee will be to pick the squads for India's white-ball series against New Zealand, set to happen later in the month.
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 18:38 IST