CWG: Indian grappler Pooja Sihag wins bronze in Freestyle 76kg final

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag clinch the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 76kg category final after delivering a dominant performance against Australia's Naomi de Bruine in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
She defeated de Bruine at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B to clinch the 11th medal for India in wrestling this Games.
Pooja sealed an 11-0 win via Victory by technical superiority against de Bruine in the bronze medal match.
Pooja started the bout on an aggressive note as she looked for a pinfall to get an early win but the Aussie wrestler was showing grit and determination to stay alive in the bout.
Pooja did not give her opponent any chances to take any points and took a massive lead of 8-0 in the first period by pinning her opponent.
Pooja delivered a dominant show as she proved her supremacy over Australia's Naomi de Bruine and kept her in a tight hold from time to time throughout the bout.
In the final three minutes, Pooja managed to hold her ground well with a powerful grip on her opponent to walk away with a bronze medal.
Earlier in the day, Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.
On the other hand, Ravi Dahiya added to India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a gold medal, his maiden at the CWG, in the men's freestyle 57kg category in wrestling.
Dahiya sealed a 10-0 victory by technical superiority against Ebikewenimo Welson in the gold medal match.
Vinesh Phogat, meanwhile, won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 53kg category after defeating Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage of Sri Lanka. The match lasted for two minutes and 24 seconds as Phogat sealed the victory by fall.
