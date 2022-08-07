England's Brunt reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct vs India

England's pace-bowling stalwart Katherine Brunt has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the Women's T20I semifinal against India in Birmingham on Saturday.

India shrugged off their jinx of losing to tougher teams and falling short by the smallest of margins when it matters the most to defeat England by four runs in the first semifinal and enter the gold medal match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Australia in the final on Sunday.

Brunt was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which "relates to use of an audible obscenity during an international match".

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brunt's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her cumulative demerit points to two.

India managed to defend 164 runs, restricting the hosts to 160/6 to eke out a memorable win.

In the 17th over of India's innings, Brunt used inappropriate language after a catch was dropped off India batter Deepti Sharma.

Brunt admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Kim Cotton, third umpire Claire Polosak and fourth umpire Shivani Mishra levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

