England's Brunt reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct vs India

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where to watch on TV and online
PKL Semi-final 2021 Live: Delhi win 2nd semi, will face Patna in the Final
GT vs RR IPL Final Highlights: Skipper Pandya leads Titans to IPL title
PKL 2021 Final Live: Heartbreak for Patna, lose the final 36-37 to Delhi
Commonwealth Games, Day 9: India's full Schedule - Saturday, August 6
-
England's pace-bowling stalwart Katherine Brunt has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Commonwealth Games Women's T20I semifinal against India in Birmingham on Saturday.
India shrugged off their jinx of losing to tougher teams and falling short by the smallest of margins when it matters the most to defeat England by four runs in the first semifinal and enter the gold medal match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Australia in the final on Sunday.
Brunt was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which "relates to use of an audible obscenity during an international match".
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brunt's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her cumulative demerit points to two.
India managed to defend 164 runs, restricting the hosts to 160/6 to eke out a memorable win.
In the 17th over of India's innings, Brunt used inappropriate language after a catch was dropped off India batter Deepti Sharma.
Brunt admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Kim Cotton, third umpire Claire Polosak and fourth umpire Shivani Mishra levelled the charge.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor