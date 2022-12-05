FIFA WC: No change for Spain despite defeat to Japan, says defender Rodri

defender Rodrigo Hernandez insisted on Sunday there will be no change of style when his side takes on Morocco in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday, despite their 2-1 defeat to in their last Group E match.

controlled over 80 percent of the ball against on Thursday but was caught by Japan's intensity at the start of the second half, with the defeat costing them first place in the group.

With another match against intensely-organised rivals on the horizon, Rodri insisted that "you learn from your mistakes", but said the plan would remain the same.

"We won't change the way we play even though we lost. Football is about getting things right and wrong and we will continue with our philosophy of the game."

"There will be no risks and we will keep a cool head," said the 26-year-old.

The Manchester City player, who has dropped back into defense from midfield in this tournament, said his role was "to bring the ball out from the back, organise the team and to keep it solid."

"I help the team to play the ball out better and to filter passes, as our rivals leave very few spaces," he explained.

Right-back Cesar Azpilicueta continues to train apart from the rest of his teammates after suffering a knock to his calf in their 2-1 defeat to .

The good news for is that forwards Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata, who missed Saturday's training session, worked with the rest of the squad on Sunday as Luis Enrique's team prepares for Tuesday's game.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)