Harmanpreet Kaur to captain ODI side after Mithali Raj's retirement

-
ALSO READ
Cricket legend Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of the game
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: Iyer, Chahar & Siraj shine as India clean sweeps
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: When and where to watch, toss, weather & pitch report
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
-
The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.
Harmanpreet Kaur is named India's captain after Mithali Raj's retirement.
India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.
India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.
The T20I series will kick-start from June 23 onwards, with three matches set to be played in Dambulla on June 23, June 25 and June 27.
The three-match ODI series will kickstart from July 1 in Kandy. Second and third ODIs will be played in Kandy on July 4 and 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor