Harmanpreet Kaur to captain ODI side after Mithali Raj's retirement

The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

is named India's captain after Mithali Raj's retirement.

India's T20I squad: (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India's ODI squad: (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

The T20I series will kick-start from June 23 onwards, with three matches set to be played in Dambulla on June 23, June 25 and June 27.

The three-match ODI series will kickstart from July 1 in Kandy. Second and third ODIs will be played in Kandy on July 4 and 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)