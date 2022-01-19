Haryana Steelers beat Puneri Paltan 37-30 in Pro Kabaddi League

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
A dominant performance in the second half helped Haryana Steelers beat Puneri Paltan 37-30 in an intensely-contested affair at the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.
Haryana's defenders Jaideep and Mohit picked up 7 tackle points each while captain Vikash Kandola had 8 raid points.
The first half saw the lead see-sawing between the two sides. Haryana Steelers' defence was certainly in the groove as Mohit and Jaideep thwarted the Pune raiders.
Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite struggled to derive errors from the Steelers while at the other end Pune matched it with resolute defending.
Pune had conceded 50 points in their previous match, but Sanket Sawant and Sombir ensured the covered remained safe.
A well-time Super Tackle by the latter with less than a minute to go for half time ensured the teams changed sides with scores 14-14.
But Haryana came out of the blocks much sharper after the restart. Vikash Kandola's raiding ensured they got an ALL OUT in the 3rd minute.
The Steelers' defenders were in great shape too with Jaideep and Mohit picking up High 5s. Coach Rakesh Kumar had asked his men to not show Nitin Tomar too much respect on the mat.
With Nitin Tomar neutralised by the motivated defenders, Aslam Inamdar struggling and no Mohit Goyat available, Pune looked blunt without any raiding prowess.
Haryana clinched another ALL OUT with 8 minutes remaining to open a 10-point lead. Substitute Vishwas S. brought some belief back into the Pune camp with clinical raiding, but Haryana held firm.
Jaideep and Mohit kept pulling off outstanding tackles to ensure Pune's raiders had no chance of rescuing their team.
Vishwas' forays in the dying minutes however helped Pune lose with a margin of just 7 points which helped the team get 1 point in the points table.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor