Second part of Pro Kabaddi League 8 to start from January 20

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
The second part of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on January 20, tournament organisers Marshal Sports announced on Monday.
The second part which comprises 33 matches will go on till February 4.
Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first match on Thursday, while Bengaluru Bulls will clash with Patna Pirates in the second match of the day.
The "rivalry week" of PKL will be held from January 31 to February 4.
"The upcoming 33 matches, including the rivalry week, will be followed by the penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage. This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8s grand finale," a media release said.
PKL successfully completed 66 matches constituting the first half of the league stage of the ongoing eighth season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor