Second part of Pro Kabaddi League 8 to start from January 20

The second part of the ongoing League will kick off on January 20, tournament organisers Marshal Sports announced on Monday.

The second part which comprises 33 matches will go on till February 4.

will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first match on Thursday, while will clash with in the second match of the day.

The "rivalry week" of PKL will be held from January 31 to February 4.

"The upcoming 33 matches, including the rivalry week, will be followed by the penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage. This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8s grand finale," a media release said.

PKL successfully completed 66 matches constituting the first half of the league stage of the ongoing eighth season.

