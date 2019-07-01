ICC CWC 2019: Attacking spinners in middle overs helped us, says Morgan

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy might have started cautiously, putting on 47 runs from the first powerplay, but they hit 97 from the next 10 as the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav looked clueless and England skipper Eoin Morgan believes that changed the game for the hosts.

"That period from 10 to 20 overs was probably the difference between the game," Morgan said after the end of the game.

"I think we scored about 90-something runs in 10 or 11 overs. And it was quite evident to see, when the seam was run, the ball was not coming onto the bat. There was only a little bit of pace and we got a little bit of purchase from cutters, slower balls.

"So Jonny and Jason can make a wicket seem flat at different stages, and they did through that period. So it was a great period for us and obviously got us off to an unbelievable start. So we felt we were ahead of the game at that time," an elated Morgan explained.

It was a must-win game and the English boys put on a clinical display and skipper Morgan said that is what gives this team confidence that they can not only qualify for the knockout games, but also lift the coveted title.

"We had lost the last two games, and obviously, you have to turn things around but you don't know how you're going to play. Having played the way we did today is very encouraging for us. The closer we can get to playing our A-game, the more of a chance we have of going the whole way.

"If we're scraping our way along, not playing the type of cricket we played in the last four years, I wouldn't be as confident," he pointed.