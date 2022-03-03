India to host South Africa for five T20Is in June, venues finalised

-
ALSO READ
IND vs WI 1st T20I Preview: With changed unit, Pollard aims Windies rebound
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
-
India are all set to host the South Africa team for the five T20 match series, which will be played across the country in June, shortly after the completion of IPL 2022.
The BCCI has already confirmed that the IPL will be held in Mumbai and Pune from March 26 to May 29 and just about 10 days later, the T20 series against Proteas will begin
The Apex Council of the BCCI, which met on Wednesday decided on the schedule for the South Africa series and matches are likely to be held from June 9 to 19. During the meeting, the venues were also finalised and Cuttack, Vizag, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai will host the matches, an Cricbuzz report said.
The report also stated that Bengaluru and Nagpur were to get the games in the series but Cuttack and Vizag have been allotted the matches instead, presumably because the two centres missed out on the T20 matches during recent West Indies series.
Notably, the BCCI conducted the six matches against West Indies in only two centres -- Ahmedabad and Kolkata -- with an aim to cut down on travel and Covid-19 threat.
The Apex Council has also factored in the weather conditions in the country around June and according to information gathered by the board managers (placed before the meeting), there may be slight rain for the first game in Cuttack (as is the seasonal norm in that part of the world at that time of the year).
For the second game in Vizag, there is less chance of rain while warm conditions are expected in the other three centres - Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai - during those games.
After the South Africa series, Team India will fly to England for an unfinished Test and six white-ball matches.
--IANS
avn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor