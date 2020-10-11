IPL 2020: KKR's Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action vs KXIP

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner has once again been reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action during his team's two-run win against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League here.

"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the warning list and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday night.

"Another report will result in Narine being suspended from bowling in the until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee," it said.

The West Indian had come under scrutiny earlier as well when he was called for a a suspect bowling action, and he was forced to modify his action. He was reported for suspect action back in 2014 too while playing for during the now-scrapped Champions League T20 tournament.

In six matches so far in the ongoing tournament, the bowling mainstay has bagged five wickets in six matches at a strike rate (balls per wicket) of 26.40.

His team is currently placed joint third, along with Mumbai Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the points table with eight points from six matches.

At KKR, Narine was asked to open the batting as well, and he lived up to their expectations, providing quick starts.

--IANS

qma/kh/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)