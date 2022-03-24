IPL 2022: Best wishes pour in as Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

-
After the sudden announcement from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that Ravindra Jadeja is taking over as captain from MS Dhoni, reactions from former cricketers and fans poured in on social media, reminiscing the many contributions of the wicketkeeper-batter as the leader of the team.
Former India opener K Srikkanth said that Dhoni leaves a rich legacy.
"#MSDhoni quits as captain - never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile @ChennaiIPL!" he wrote on Twitter.
Former CSK player Suresh Raina said he is thrilled to see Jadeja take over the reins of the side.
"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina tweeted.
Famous cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle said that Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news.
"Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don't think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)," Harsh Bhogle said.
"It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C)," tweeted the official handle of Rajasthan Royals.
Another Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants wrote on Twitter, "Hey @TwitterIndia, can we retire #CaptainCool?? for MS Dhoni?"
