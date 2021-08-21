MP govt to groom budding sportspersons for 2024, 2028 Olympics: Chouhan

-
-
The Madhya Pradesh government will train budding sportspersons for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.
Under a talent search programme, the government has started looking for sportspersons so that they can be groomed in 18 sports academies in the state for the world's largest sporting event.
In a statement, Chouhan said that Indian players, who made a record in the Tokyo Olympics, have opened the doors for future possibilities and their brilliant performance has been inspiring.
"Therefore, we have decided to look for new talented players under a campaign and train them in 18 sports academies of Madhya Pradesh. We will churn out not one but many such players, who will bring laurels to the country and the state in the Olympics besides in national and international competitions," he said.
So far, around 50,000 youths have registered their names under the talent search programme, he added.
Chouhan said the state government has set its eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Madhya Pradesh's sportspersons will win medals for the country there.
He urged the youths interested in sports to register themselves for the talent search campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government.
"This will help in nurturing and training budding players in bringing glory to the country. The youths should register themselves and participate in talent search programmes," he said.
Recently, Chouhan had offered Vivek Sagar, midfielder in the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team, service in MP Police as a DSP. Sagar hails from Itarsi in the state.
