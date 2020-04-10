JUST IN
Pardeep Narwal to Fazel Atrachali: Re-live best kabaddi action from Apr 11

BS Web Team & agencies  |  Mumbai 

Kabaddi, Arup Kumar, Kabaddi World Cup
Indian kabaddi team after winning the 2016 World Cup

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has halted all sporting events across the world leading to a dearth of live sports content, but Star Sports on Thursday announced it will give fans a chance to re-live some of kabaddi's most iconic moments.

From India's 2016 World Cup victory to nail-biting matches in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, th list will include all, a statement said.

From Pardeep Narwal's magical Dubkis to Naveen Kumar's daring raids, Fazel Atrachali's powerful tackles, Pawan Sehrawat's hi-flying moments, not to mention Maninder Singh's impeccable season that won Bengal Warrior's their maiden Pro Kabaddi title - Stars Sports is letting fans look back on some of the best moments of PKL 2019, it added.

The fans will also be able to catch some of season seven's thrilling matches, as well as an exclusive show on current champions, Bengal Warriors.

Watch the highlights of PKL 2019 matches here

Star Sports has also lined up the best matches from India's victorious 2016 Kabaddi World Cup campaign titled 'India's road to Glory'.

Kabaddi fans across the country have been reaching out on digital platforms ever since Star Sports began broadcasting the winning moments of the Cricket World Cup, the statement asserted.

After suffering a shock defeat to the Republic of Korea in their opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup, India, led by captain cool, Anup Kumar, rallied back, stormed to the finals and clinched their third World Cup in stunning fashion against Iran.

You can watch the best kabaddi action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 daily at 10.30 am starting 11th April. Here is the telecast schedule: 

Shows Date Time Channels
Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar) 11-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat) 12-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali) 13-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal) 14-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh) 15-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #98- Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 16-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #108- Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 17-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #133- Eliminator 1: U.P. Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls 18-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
PKL Season 7 Hlts #137- Final: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors 19-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#1- India vs Iran Final 20-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#2-India vs Thailand Semi Final   21-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#3- India vs South Korea 22-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#4- India vs Australia 23-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#5- India vs Bangladesh 24-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Champions 2019 #1 25-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar) 26-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat) 27-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali) 28-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal) 29-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh) 30-Apr 10:30 AM Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3

 
First Published: Fri, April 10 2020. 11:54 IST

