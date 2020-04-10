Pardeep Narwal to Fazel Atrachali: Re-live best kabaddi action from Apr 11

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has halted all sporting events across the world leading to a dearth of live sports content, but Star Sports on Thursday announced it will give fans a chance to re-live some of kabaddi's most iconic moments.

From India's 2016 World Cup victory to nail-biting matches in League (PKL) 2019, th list will include all, a statement said.

From Pardeep Narwal's magical Dubkis to Naveen Kumar's daring raids, Fazel Atrachali's powerful tackles, Pawan Sehrawat's hi-flying moments, not to mention Maninder Singh's impeccable season that won Bengal Warrior's their maiden Pro title - Stars Sports is letting fans look back on some of the best moments of PKL 2019, it added.

The fans will also be able to catch some of season seven's thrilling matches, as well as an exclusive show on current champions, Bengal Warriors.



Star Sports has also lined up the best matches from India's victorious 2016 World Cup campaign titled 'India's road to Glory'.

Kabaddi fans across the country have been reaching out on digital platforms ever since Star Sports began broadcasting the winning moments of the Cricket World Cup, the statement asserted.

After suffering a shock defeat to the Republic of Korea in their opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup, India, led by captain cool, Anup Kumar, rallied back, stormed to the finals and clinched their third World Cup in stunning fashion against Iran.



You can watch the best kabaddi action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 daily at 10.30 am starting 11th April. Here is the telecast schedule: