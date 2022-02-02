PKL 8: Bengaluru Bulls outsmart UP Yoddha to clinch an important win

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
A collective effort from Bengaluru Bulls helped them beat U.P. Yoddha 31-26 in the second match of Day 3 in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8's Rivalry Week. Pawan Sehrawat scored nine raid points for the Bulls, but it was their defence that made a difference with left corner Aman picking up a High 5 (7 tackle points).
Bengaluru went into the match with just one win in six matches, but their defence was certainly tuned in for the U.P. challenge. They ensured Yoddha's Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill had a poor outing. Yoddha can only blame their raiders for the results as their defence matched the Bulls throughout the encounter. Nitesh Kumar picked up a High 5 while Ashu Singh and Sumit picked four points each for U.P.
Bengaluru Bulls edged a closely-contested first half that was dominated by the defences. Yoddha's defence, especially right corner Nitesh Kumar, stopped Pawan Sehrawat from his natural game. But the U.P. attackers couldn't compliment the good work done by their defence.
Pardeep Narwal struggled to find space against an aggressive Bulls defence who had Saurabh Nandal returning to the starting 7. The Bulls kept reviving Pawan Sehrawat and eventually his quality made a difference as he helped his side clinch an all-out with under five minutes remaining. Bharat also contributed in raids as the Bulls ended the first half on a high with the scores 19-13.
U.P. matched the Bulls blow for blow in the early minutes of the second half. The defences once again ruled the mat as the raiders found it difficult to get going. Surender Gill thought he got a five-point Super Raid when his hands sneaked out of a pile of Bulls defenders to the mid-line, but video replays showed he was short by a very small margin. Nitesh Kumar picked up his High 5 as UP reduced the Bulls' lead to five points with 10 minutes to spare.
Bulls' corner combination curtailed Yoddha's growing momentum after the first Time Out. Aman picked up his High five with great support from Saurabh Nandal as the Bulls extended their lead to 9 points.
Surender Gill got unnecessarily involved in the defence, perhaps affected by Pardeep Narwal's presence in the safest area of the mat and had to head to the dugout as Yoddha were staging a comeback. Pardeep's movement on the mat left a lot to be desired and the U.P perhaps missed a trick by not substituting him for longer periods.
G.B. More's presence on the mat added more steel to the Bulls' defence as they defended their lead in the dying minutes. The win will give the Bulls much-needed confidence in their attempt to finish on top of the points table.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor