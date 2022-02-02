PKL 8: Gujarat Giants defeat defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Gujarat Giants defeated defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8's 'Rivalry Week', here on Tuesday.
Giants' raiders made it a night to remember by inviting errors from the Warriors defence and playing to the team's strategy. Ajay Kumar picked 9 points and was supported by Pardeep Kumar with 7.
Bengal's loss will affect their confidence as they try to secure a playoff berth. Captain Maninder Singh scored 9 points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.
The first half was closely fought with both defences bringing their A-game to the mat. The Giants made just one change to the side that beat Haryana Steelers with Rakesh Narwal replacing Mahendra Rajput.
But Gujarat's left corner Ravinder Pahal suffered an early injury to his knee and had to be replaced by Iranian HadiOshtorak. It was the Giants who took an early lead in the match, but Bengal found their way back, inspired by Ran Singh's Super Tackle. The lead kept changing hands in the first half with Gujarat going on top once again through a 3-point Super Raid by Pardeep Kumar in the 9th minute.
Bengal immediately bounced back in the match with a two-point raid by Maninder Singh. Both defences opted for a high line which meant there were no bonus points on offer. Gujarat's Ajay Kumar also chipped in with valuable raid points. The half ended with scores 13-12 in the Giants' favour.
Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh substituted Rakesh Narwal for Rakesh S in the second half and this proved to be a big decision. The young raider fetched a 3-point Super Raid in the early minutes which gave the Giants enough momentum to secure an all-out in the 7th minute after the restart.
Bengal captain Maninder Singh was having a troubled night, failing in Super Tackle situations, and not moving with confidence. Substitute Ravindra Kumavat contributed with important raid points while Ran Singh clinched his High 5.
Gujarat had a nine-point lead going into the final five minutes and they extended it with Pardeep Kumar excellent with his raids. At no point did the lead look in threat despite Maninder Singh's attempts in the final minutes. They put on a collective effort to ensure Bengal Warriors lost by a 9-point margin.
--IANS
inj/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor