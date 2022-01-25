Pro Kabaddi League: Schedule rejigged due to Covid cases within two teams

-
The organizers of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League have confirmed that the schedule has been rejigged because of COVID-19 cases within two participating teams.
"After the successful completion of the first half of the league stage of the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi, two of the 12 PKL Teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," read an official statement.
"The health of the players continues to be the top priority for Mashal Sports. The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols. To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL Teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," it added.
On Tuesday evening, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans while U Mumba and Bengaluru will take on each other on Wednesday.
On Thursday, UP Yoddha will face Puneri Paltan while on Friday, Patna Pirates will square off against Tamil Thalaivas.
Both Saturday and Sunday will see two games being played.
