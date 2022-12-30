Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans: Jay Shah provides health update

Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), provided an update on wicketkeeper after he was injured in a road accident, saying that the left-handed batter is "stable" and is "undergoing scans".

Early on Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital. Pant was reportedly on his way to his home in Roorkee.

"My thoughts and prayers are with as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," tweeted Shah.

"We are in touch with the hospital and they informed us that Rishabh is responding well. We will provide all the necessary help to the family. We wish for his speedy recovery," DDCA President Rohan Jaitley told IANS.

VVS Laxman, the former India Test cricketer and current chairman of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), wished Pant a speedy recovery. "Praying for . Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ," he tweeted.

His IPL team, Delhi Capitals, had earlier tweeted about the accident without going into the details of the injuries. "Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee."

The franchisecs head coach, former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting, also wished for Pant's speedy recovery. "Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon."

"Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao," tweeted former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

"Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even," tweeted India opener Abhinav Mukund.

"Wish you a speedy recovery brother .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God Bless," tweeted former India cricketer Suresh Raina.

"I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ @RishabhPant17," tweeted Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka. He was not named in India's T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)