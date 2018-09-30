Rohit jumps to second spot in ICC ODI rankings, Dhawan at number five

Indian opener has jumped two spots to sit at second position in the for Batsmen released here on Sunday.

Rohit, who scored 317 runs in five innings in the recently concluded Asia Cup in UAE, is only behind his skipper on the list, according to an ICC statement.

Shikhar Dhawan, also took giant strides on the list, vaulting four spots to sit at No.5. The left-hander was the leading scorer in the tournament, accumulating 342 runs in five innings with two centuries to his name.

Elsewhere, Jasprit Bumrah retained his spot at the summit of rankings for bowlers. The pacer was in brilliant form throughout the Asia Cup.

With eight wickets in four games, he was the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Rashid Khan, who picked up the most wickets in the competition, moved up to No.1 in the all-rounders' list and held on to his spot behind Bumrah among the bowlers.

who took 10 wickets in six games climbed three spots to sit at No.3 on the list.

Ravindra Jadeja also made massive gains, taking seven wickets for not too many runs in four outings. He moved up 14 places to No.39.