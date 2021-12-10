Root breaks Vaughan's record of most Test runs by England batter in year

-
ALSO READ
Root regains No. 1 spot in Test rankings; Sharma overtakes Kohli
Indian bowlers tried their socks off but didn't get help from wicket: Malan
Vaughan dropped from BBC show after allegations of racism
In England team, so far only Root looked like scoring a century: Tendulkar
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
-
England skipper Joe Root on Friday broke the record of former captain Michael Vaughan after smashing most runs in the longest format of the game by an English batter in the calendar year.
Root achieve the feat on day three of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Friday. The England captain had registered a duck in the first innings but in the second essay hit a classy fifty to surpass Vaughan.
Vaughan in 2002 had scored 1481 runs and Root came close to breaking his record when he hit 1477 in 2018. The England captain finally surpassed Vaughan as he scored a classy half-century on Friday in the first Test.
Coming to the game, Root and Dawid Malan kept staged England's fightback as the two batters steadied the visitors' ship by the end of Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.
At the Stumps, England's score read 220/2-- trailing by 58 runs. Malan and Root have played unbeaten knocks of 80 and 86 runs respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor