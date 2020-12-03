SA vs ENG: Faf du Plessis rested for 3-match ODI series against England

-
ALSO READ
SA vs ENG: Kagiso Rabada to miss ODI series against England due to injury
Star India acquires rights to telecast SA vs ENG limited-overs series
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
SA vs ENG: South Africa players won't take the knee during England series
India's home white-ball series against England postponed until early 2021
-
Senior South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Thursday.
Along with du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks have also been released from the squad.
"The following players have been released from the squad to either join their franchise teams who continue playing in the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series or for rest and/or recuperation; Faf du Plessis (rest), Kagiso Rabada (injury rehabilitation, recuperation and rest), Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks (all to return to 4-Day Domestic Series)," CSA said in a statement.
du Plessis played all the three T20Is for the Proteas which they lost to England. He scored 121 runs, with his highest score being 58 which came in the first T20I on November 27.
Meanwhile, Rabada, who had sustained a right adductor strain -- one that also kept him out of the dead-rubber final T20I at Newlands -- had already been ruled out of the ODI series which begins Friday in Cape Town.
"The player will be released from the squad and bio-secure environment tomorrow to begin recovery, rehabilitation and preparation for the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on December 26," a CSA release stated on Wednesday.
South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor