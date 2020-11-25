Star India acquires rights to telecast SA vs ENG limited-overs series

Star India has acquired media rights of Cricket South Africa (CSA) till the end of the 2023/24 cricket season, across Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement grants Star India exclusive rights across linear and digital mediums including all India tours to South Africa in this period.



The association will commence with England's tour to South Africa starting on Friday which is the return of cricket on Network after the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket, IPL apart from other cricket rights.

"South Africa has some of the most highly recalled cricketers and competitive teams, which pride themselves in taking on the best from around the world. We look forward to hosting the best of South African cricket till 2024," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, Star India in a statement.



"The partnership will kick off with England tour of South Africa on 27 November 2020 during which the three T20Is will be broadcast in Hindi for the very first time. This will give these matches significant reach in the Hindi-speaking markets," he added.

The agreement will cover all international cricket matches played by the South Africa men's cricket team.

ICC's Future Tours Program



According to ICC's Future Tours Program, South Africa will be playing 59 matches at home, including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. With the Indian cricket team scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period, this deal comprises of 20 South Africa vs India bilateral matches across formats, with the first of these tours commencing in 2021/22 and comprising of three Tests and three T20Is.

The agreement will also cover women's international cricket matches played by the Proteas as well as CSA's domestic men's franchise matches.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kugandrie Govender said, "There are few social events on the South African sporting calendar that rally our fans up as much the cricket-showdown between South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, so we wholeheartedly welcome this agreement with Star India."

"Knowing that the sport reaches millions of people all over the world, which is now further amplified by this Star deal, will see our Proteas teams even more powered up to impress fans and to outperform their rivals," he added.