Shami, Arshdeep are the real heroes of the win vs KKR: Punjab Kings coach

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
Punjab Kings deserved to win because they seized key moments: McCullum
IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS playing 11: Tim Seifert to make debut for KKR today
IPL: Power in their bank, Punjab Kings look to make play-offs this time
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR playing 11: Hasaranga, Bharat to make debut for RCB
-
Punjab Kings bowling coach Damien Wright has said that "death bowling" is an area his side is really strong at and it was demonstrated yet again against Kolkata Knight Riders when Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh bowled two incisive overs, which was the key to winning the crucial contest at the Dubai International Stadium here.
Arshdeep grabbed three wickets conceding 32 runs, while Shami gave away only 23 runs and took a wicket as KKR were restricted to 165/7 before Punjab Kings chased down the total with three balls to spare on Friday evening.
Shahrukh Khan struck a sublime six in the final over to give Punjab Kings a much-needed five-wicket win. The victory also saw a return to form for Punjab Kings' batsman, as both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were amongst the runs once again, helping their franchise get over the line and stay alive in the IPL.
Wright, however, lauded the last two overs bowled by Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh, saying, "Death bowling has been an area of our game that we've been really strong at since we've been here in Dubai, and that's purely down to the way players train and apply themselves. If I'm totally honest, I think the last two overs from Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh was the difference in the game," said Wright in the post-match press conference.
The Indian pacers performed yet again in the death overs, making a game changing impact with their bowling and restricting KKR to 165/7 in 20 overs.
"I'm really pleased with both of them, they work very hard and now it's all paying off," he added. "I think there's some huge talent in our squad and particularly in our Indian bowlers, and to have a leader like Shami being able to do the job is really good," added Wright.
The Punjab Kings bowling coach was also all praise for Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets since coming back into the team, while maintaining a misery economy rate on all occasions.
"I think Ravi (Bishnoi) is an absolute superstar. He's going to be something special for many years to come," said Damien Wright.
"He's been the real difference in our bowling attack. He's been able to give us that variation, and not only keep things dry and tight, but he takes wickets too. He's been a huge inclusion in our squad and his performances have been outstanding," added Wright.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor