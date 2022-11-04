LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC T20 World Cup » News
T20 World Cup: Little's hat-trick in vain as New Zealand beat Ireland
Business Standard

T20 WC: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs, keep semis hopes alive

Australia defeated Afghanistan by four runs in their final Super 12 game to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia cricket team | Afghanistan cricket team

Press Trust of India  |  Adelaide 

Cameron Green scored 61 off just 30 balls to lead Australia to a four wicket win vs India in 1st T20I. Photo:@ICC
Representative Image. Photo:@ICC

Australia defeated Afghanistan by four runs in their final Super 12 game to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Glenn Maxwell (54 not out off 32 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (45 off 30 balls) did the bulk of scoring as Australia posted 168 for eight.

In reply, Afghanistan managed 164 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs with Rashid Khan smashing an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (2/33) and Adam Zampa (2/22) did most of the damage with the ball for the home side.

For Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq (3/21), Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/29), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/42) and Rashid Khan (1/29) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 54 not out, Mitchell Marsh 45; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/21).

Afghanistan: 164 for 7 in 20 overs (Rashid Khan 48 not out, Gulbadin Naib 39; Adam Zampa 2/22).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICC T20 World Cup 2022

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:58 IST

`