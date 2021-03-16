Women's One-Day Trophy: Andhra cruise to 3rd consecutive win

-
Andhra continued their winning run in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Tuesday with a 55-run win over Maharashtra. Anuja Patil's 88 not out and a two-wicket haul helped Andhra to a third successive win at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, M.D. Thirushkamini's 114 unbeaten headlined Railways' 143-run win against Haryana in Elite Group B match in Rajkot. In Surat, Roy remained 130 not out to guide Jharkhand to a six wicket against Gujarat in Elite Group A.
Elite A
Chattisgarh 133 all out in 49.3 overs (Shivi Pandey 38; Vellore Mahesh Kavya C 4/25) lost to Hyderabad 134/5 in 43.1 overs (Anuradha Nayak 35; Pransu Priya 2/28) by five wickets
Gujarat 229/5 in 50 overs (Sarvi 90; Arti 2/30) lost to Jharkhand 230/4 in 47.1 overs (Indrani Roy 130; Krutikaben 2/35) by six wickets
Odisha 163/8 in 50 overs (Sushree Dibyadarshini 59 not out; AB Das 3/14) beat Tripura 120 all out in 48.2 overs (Mouchaity Debnath 31; Madhusmita Behera 5/15) by 43 runs
Elite B
Assam 161 all out in 49.3 overs (Monikha Das 60; RB Dabhi 2/20) beat Saurashtra 155 all out in 47.2 overs (M Jadeja 53; Nibedita 3/33) by six runs
Bengal 231/4 in 50 overs (PP Paul 73; Radha Chand 2/48) beat Uttarakhand 152/9 in 50 overs (AN Tomar 82 not out; SP Aich 4/25) by 79 runs
Railways 287/1 in 50 overs (MD Thirushkamini 114 not out; Priyanka Sharma 1/59) beat Harayana 134/4 in 50 overs (Bhawna Ohlan 38; Asha S 2/18) by 153 runs
Elite C
Uttar Pradesh 219/7 in 50 overs (Anjali Singh 62; Amanjot Kaur 3/61) beat Chandigarh 203/9 in 49.1 overs (Kashvee Gautam 60; Anjali Singh 2/31) by 16 runs
Andhra 202/7 in 50 overs (S Hima Bindu 49; KP Choudhary 3/26) beat Rajasthan 154 all out in 46.1 overs (SR Jat 78; G Chandra Lekha 3/23) by 48 runs
Maharashtra 242/7 in 50 overs (AA Patil 88 not out; Rupalo Sukhadev Chavan 3/42) beat Goa 187 all out in 45.2 overs (Tejashwini N Duragad 69; PB Garkhede 4/41) by 55 runs
Plate
Arunachal Pradesh 42 all out in 34.4 overs (Nabam Yapu 13; Jaya 5/9) lost to Pondicherry 44/0 in 7.1 overs (BS Tamore 32) by 10 wickets
Bihar 186 all out in 47.5 overs (Apurva Kumari 81; Sarika Koli 3/24) lost to Sikkim 187/8 in 50 overs (Rinki Rajak 74; Rachana Kumari 3/22) by 2 wickets
Mizoram 221/4 in 50 overs (Buley Ruchita 84 not out; L Linthoi 1/24) beat Manipur 200/5 in 50 overs (Kalpana 36; Zuali 2/22) by 21 runs
