Women's One-Day Trophy: Andhra cruise to 3rd consecutive win

Andhra continued their winning run in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Tuesday with a 55-run win over Maharashtra. Anuja Patil's 88 not out and a two-wicket haul helped Andhra to a third successive win at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, M.D. Thirushkamini's 114 unbeaten headlined Railways' 143-run win against Haryana in Elite Group B match in Rajkot. In Surat, Roy remained 130 not out to guide Jharkhand to a six wicket against Gujarat in Elite Group A.

Elite A

Chattisgarh 133 all out in 49.3 overs (Shivi Pandey 38; Vellore Mahesh Kavya C 4/25) lost to Hyderabad 134/5 in 43.1 overs (Anuradha Nayak 35; Pransu Priya 2/28) by five wickets

Gujarat 229/5 in 50 overs (Sarvi 90; Arti 2/30) lost to Jharkhand 230/4 in 47.1 overs (Indrani Roy 130; Krutikaben 2/35) by six wickets

Odisha 163/8 in 50 overs (Sushree Dibyadarshini 59 not out; AB Das 3/14) beat Tripura 120 all out in 48.2 overs (Mouchaity Debnath 31; Madhusmita Behera 5/15) by 43 runs

Elite B

Assam 161 all out in 49.3 overs (Monikha Das 60; RB Dabhi 2/20) beat Saurashtra 155 all out in 47.2 overs (M Jadeja 53; Nibedita 3/33) by six runs

Bengal 231/4 in 50 overs (PP Paul 73; Radha Chand 2/48) beat Uttarakhand 152/9 in 50 overs (AN Tomar 82 not out; SP Aich 4/25) by 79 runs

Railways 287/1 in 50 overs (MD Thirushkamini 114 not out; Priyanka Sharma 1/59) beat Harayana 134/4 in 50 overs (Bhawna Ohlan 38; Asha S 2/18) by 153 runs

Elite C

Uttar Pradesh 219/7 in 50 overs (Anjali Singh 62; Amanjot Kaur 3/61) beat Chandigarh 203/9 in 49.1 overs (Kashvee Gautam 60; Anjali Singh 2/31) by 16 runs

Andhra 202/7 in 50 overs (S Hima Bindu 49; KP Choudhary 3/26) beat Rajasthan 154 all out in 46.1 overs (SR Jat 78; G Chandra Lekha 3/23) by 48 runs

Maharashtra 242/7 in 50 overs (AA Patil 88 not out; Rupalo Sukhadev Chavan 3/42) beat Goa 187 all out in 45.2 overs (Tejashwini N Duragad 69; PB Garkhede 4/41) by 55 runs

Plate

Arunachal Pradesh 42 all out in 34.4 overs (Nabam Yapu 13; Jaya 5/9) lost to Pondicherry 44/0 in 7.1 overs (BS Tamore 32) by 10 wickets

Bihar 186 all out in 47.5 overs (Apurva Kumari 81; Sarika Koli 3/24) lost to Sikkim 187/8 in 50 overs (Rinki Rajak 74; Rachana Kumari 3/22) by 2 wickets

Mizoram 221/4 in 50 overs (Buley Ruchita 84 not out; L Linthoi 1/24) beat Manipur 200/5 in 50 overs (Kalpana 36; Zuali 2/22) by 21 runs

--IANS

rkm/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)