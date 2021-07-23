Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

-
-
Young wrestlers Tannu and Priya became the latest world champions as India's spectacular run continued at the Cadet World Championship, here on Thursday.
Tannu did not concede a single point enroute the 43kg title, winning three of her four bouts by fall, including the final against Belarus' Valeryia Mikitsich.
Priya grabbed the 73kg title with a 5-0 win over Belarus' Kseniya Patapovich
The 43kg final initially seemed to be a gripping contest but Tannu soon turned it into a one-way traffic with her all-round game. She was class part in the field.
Scoring was slow with the wrestlers tangled in body locks at the start but Tannu found a way to attack from the left of the Belarusian.
Aman Gulia (48kg) and Sagar Jaglan (80kg) took titles in men's freestyle competition to propel India to the Team championship title for the first time in the history.
Another Indian, Varsha won the bronze medal in the 65kg category with a victory by fall against Turkey's Duygu Gen.
India finished on top with 147 points, ahead of mighty USA (143) and formidable Russia (140).
On Saturday, Komal will also be in contention for world title as she reached the 46kg final after beating Belarus' Sviatlana Katenka by technical superiority. She will take on Azerbaijan's Ruzanna Mammadova.
Nitika (61kg) and Harshita (69kg) though lost their semifinal bouts and will not fight for bronze medals.
