Apple adds 700 new price points for developers in App Store: Details here

Apple has given developers 700 additional price points and new pricing tools on the App Store that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more.

Under the new App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps.

This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request, the company said in a statement.

To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price tiers, which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000, will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10, every $0.50 between $10 and $50, etc.).

"These new pricing enhancements will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today, and for all other apps and in-app purchases in spring 2023, giving all developers unprecedented flexibility and control to price their products in 45 currencies throughout 175 storefronts," said the iPhone maker.

In each of the App Store's 175 storefronts, developers will be able to leverage additional pricing conventions, including those that begin with two repeating digits.

Developers of subscription apps will also be able to manage currency and taxes across storefronts more effortlessly by choosing a local storefront they know best as the basis for automatically generating prices across the other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies.

"Developers will still be able to define prices per storefront if they wish. The pricing capability by storefront will expand to all other apps in spring 2023," said Apple.

Currently, developers can adjust pricing at any time to react to tax and foreign currency adjustments.

"Coming in 2023, developers with paid apps and in-app purchases will be able to set local territory pricing, which will not be impacted by automatic price adjustments," said Apple.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)