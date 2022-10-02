Google Pixel Watch was available for pre-order on Amazon briefly: Report

-
Tech giant Google's upcoming Pixel Watch was reportedly briefly up for pre-order on Amazon, revealing bands and Fitbit Premium perk.
According to 9To5Google, the next Google smartwatch features a variety of bands, watch faces, and Fitbit integration in what is arguably the biggest Pixel Watch leak to date, as shown in a series of official-looking photographs.
There appear to be two different leather band styles from there, including one style in black and green, and another in black, grey, and orange.
Finally, there appears to be a woven fabric style band for the Pixel Watch, which is in vibrant orange and green colours, as well as a more subdued black, the report said.
A recent report said that the upcoming smartwatch will be powered by a 300mah battery and may also offer cellular connectivity.
The report also mentioned that the smartwatch is likely to come with cellular connectivity, however, it is not clear which of the model will support the feature.
Three models of the upcoming smartwatch have received approval from the Bluetooth 'Special Interest Group' (SIG).
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 16:44 IST
