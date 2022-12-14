JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple launches 'Freeform' whiteboard app for creative brainstorming

The application also allows users to invite others to work on a board together and they can even collaborate while on a FaceTime call

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Freeform
Freeform

Apple has launched a new whiteboard application called 'Freeform', which is designed for creative brainstorming and collaboration.

Freeform helps users to organise and visually lay out content on a flexible canvas giving them the ability to see, share and collaborate all in one place, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The application also allows users to invite others to work on a board together and they can even collaborate while on a FaceTime call.

Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, so users can stay in sync across devices.

"Freeform opens up endless possibilities for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to visually collaborate," said Bob Borchers, vice president of worldwide product marketing, Apple.

"With an infinite canvas, support for uploading a wide range of files, iCloud integration and collaboration capabilities, Freeform creates a shared space for brainstorming that users can take anywhere," Borchers added.

When working with several files or collaborating with others, the infinite canvas extends as new content is added to the board.

The application offers a variety of brush styles and colour options to sketch ideas, add comments and draw diagrams.

Freeform supports a wide range of files such as images, video, audio, documents, PDFs, links to other websites and map locations, sticky notes, shapes, diagrams and more.

Additionally, scanning documents or inserting images into the board can be done using the cameras of iPhone and iPad devices.

"With the ability to work with up to 100 collaborators in the same board, Freeform creates a shared space for creativity when working on group projects or even planning a vacation with friends," Apple said.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 14:43 IST

