Asus days on Flipkart: Zenfone Max Pro M1 at 8,999, Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999

Asus Days on Flipkart
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2
These recently launched budget smartphones are currently available with no-cost EMI payment plan through credit and debit card for periods of 3 and 6 months. During the sale, Flipkart is offering its complete mobile protection plan on ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2, worth Rs 1299 and Rs 799, respectively, at a subsidised price of Rs 99.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
In the sale, all variants of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 get a flat discount of Rs 1,000. The company is also offering no-cost EMI payment option on select credit and debit cards, and Bajaj Finserv card. The phone is also eligible for Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 799 at a subsidised price of Rs 99.
|ZenFone Max Pro M1
|3GB|32GB
|4GB|64GB
|6GB|64GB
|Original Pricing (Rs)
|9999
|11999
|13999
|Discount (Rs)
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Asus Day price (Rs)
|8999
|10999
|12999
|No Cost EMI
|3 and 6 Months
|Complete Mobile Protection (Worth Rs.799) (also covering theft)
|Rs.99
Asus Zenfone 5Z
This midrange flagship smartphone, launched last year, gets a flat Rs 8000 discount on the 128GB and 256 GB storage variants. The phone is also eligible for no-cost EMI on select credit and debit cards, and Bajaj Finserv card. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering its complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 2,499 at a subsidised price of Rs 399.
|ZenFone 5Z
|6GB | 128GB
|8GB | 256GB
|Original Price (Rs)
|32,999
|36,999
|Discount (Rs)
|8000
|8000
|Asus Day Price (Rs)
|24,999
|28,999
|No Cost EMI
|3 and 6 Months
|Complete Mobile Protection (Worth Rs 2,499) (also covering theft)
|Rs.399
Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Lite L1
The entry-level Zenfone Lite L1 gets a flat Rs 1,000 off, which brings down its effective cost to Rs 4,999. The Zenfone Max M1, on the other hand, is eligible for no-cost EMI for periods of 3 and 6 months on select debit and credit cards. Both the phones are also eligible for Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 399 at a subsidised price of Rs 99.
