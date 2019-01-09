Asus days on Flipkart: Zenfone Max Pro M1 at 8,999, Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999

Taiwanese electronics maker is hosting a three-day sale for its smartphones in partnership with home-grown e-commerce platform Named days on Flipkart, the sale starts today, January 9, and will go on until January 11. During the sale, Asus will be offering discounts, cashbacks and no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on smartphones. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering its complete mobile protection plan on Asus smartphones at a subsidised price of Rs 99. Take a look at the offers available during Asus days: