From AI to 5G, tech trends that will rule in 2019, and those that won't
Asus days on Flipkart: Zenfone Max Pro M1 at 8,999, Zenfone 5Z at Rs 24,999

Asus days sale on Flipkart starts today, January 9, and will be on until January 11. In the sale, Asus is offering discounts, cashbacks and no-cost EMIs on smartphones, including Zenfone Max Pro M2

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Taiwanese electronics maker Asus is hosting a three-day sale for its smartphones in partnership with home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Named Asus days on Flipkart, the sale starts today, January 9, and will go on until January 11. During the sale, Asus will be offering discounts, cashbacks and no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on smartphones. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering its complete mobile protection plan on Asus smartphones at a subsidised price of Rs 99. Take a look at the offers available during Flipkart Asus days:

 

These recently launched budget smartphones are currently available with no-cost EMI payment plan through credit and debit card for periods of 3 and 6 months. During the sale, Flipkart is offering its complete mobile protection plan on ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2, worth Rs 1299 and Rs 799, respectively, at a subsidised price of Rs 99.
 

In the sale, all variants of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 get a flat discount of Rs 1,000. The company is also offering no-cost EMI payment option on select credit and debit cards, and Bajaj Finserv card. The phone is also eligible for Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 799 at a subsidised price of Rs 99. 

ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB|32GB 4GB|64GB 6GB|64GB
Original Pricing (Rs) 9999 11999 13999
Discount (Rs) 1000 1000 1000
Asus Day price (Rs) 8999 10999 12999
No Cost EMI  3 and 6 Months
Complete Mobile Protection (Worth Rs.799) (also covering theft) Rs.99

 

This midrange flagship smartphone, launched last year, gets a flat Rs 8000 discount on the 128GB and 256 GB storage variants. The phone is also eligible for no-cost EMI on select credit and debit cards, and Bajaj Finserv card. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering its complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 2,499 at a subsidised price of Rs 399. 

 

ZenFone 5Z 6GB | 128GB 8GB | 256GB
Original Price (Rs) 32,999 36,999
Discount (Rs) 8000 8000
Asus Day Price (Rs) 24,999 28,999
No Cost EMI 3 and 6 Months
Complete Mobile Protection (Worth Rs 2,499) (also covering theft)  Rs.399


ALSO READ: Asus Zenfone 5z review: Sleek, swift and power-packed mid-range smartphone

The entry-level Zenfone Lite L1 gets a flat Rs 1,000 off, which brings down its effective cost to Rs 4,999. The Zenfone Max M1, on the other hand, is eligible for no-cost EMI for periods of 3 and 6 months on select debit and credit cards. Both the phones are also eligible for Flipkart’s complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 399 at a subsidised price of Rs 99.
 



First Published: Wed, January 09 2019. 11:05 IST

