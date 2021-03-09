Asus launches TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop starting at Rs 1,39,990

-
-
Taiwanese tech giant, Asus India, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its TUF laptop portfolio in India with the launch of new TUF Dash F15, a 15-inch gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990.
The new Asus laptop comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor and GeForce RTX 3070/3060 GPU, for an unbeatable performance. The laptop was unveiled globally during a virtual conference at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 and is finally set to make a mark in India.
"Powered with 11th generation Intel Core processors, TUF Dash F15 is all set to create new experiences and replicate the success of the series by creating new milestones in the Indian market. We are attuned with evolving consumer requirements and have them at the very core of our product development strategy, and with our latest offering we further aim at elevating their gaming experience," said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.
The device comes with a tournament-level gaming panel with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate, a versatile Thunderbolt 4 port, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation technology.
According to the company, the all-new Dash F15 is lighter and thinner than standard TUF gaming laptops, with only 19.9 mm thin and 2 kg weight while still meeting MIL-STD-810H military standards.
The laptop comes with up to 32 GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory and up to 1TB of space which aims to hold a massive collection of games, while an additional SSD slot makes it easy to add terabytes (TB) of extra capacity for massive multimedia files and more.
The Dash F15 features an easy-upgrade design that puts the Small outline Dual Input Memory Module (SO-DIMM) slot and both M.2 slots just behind the bottom panel held in place with standard Philips screws.
Other configurations of the Dash F15 feature a 144 Hz display that still offers competitive gaming speed, more than doubling the refresh rate of conventional laptop displays.
--IANS
wh/khz/dpb
