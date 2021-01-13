CES 2021: Asus unveils Flow X13, Strix Scar 17, among new ROG laptops

Taiwanese electronics giant on Wednesday showcased a wide variety of new laptops at the ongoing Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

The company launched ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482), VivoBook S14 (S435), and the TUF Dash gaming laptop.

The new lineup pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to deliver ultimate mobile computing experiences, the company said in a statement.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is an ultra-powerful 15-inch laptop that is equipped with the new tilting ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 4K OLED HDR display.

The laptop comes with the Intel Core i9 processor has the power and performance to drive cross-screen workflows using ScreenPad Plus and the main display.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, delivering silky-smooth graphics and supercharging video-editing and 3D animation applications with the power of real-time ray tracing.

Additionally, with a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED accelerates workflows and optimizes productivity.

ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is a 14-inch Intel Evo-verified laptop that features ScreenPad Plus, the secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main FHD NanoEdge display for effortless multitasking.

It comes with a powerful combination of 11th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics or the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

ZenBook Duo 14 has comprehensive high-performance I/O connectivity, including a pair of the latest Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. These support Power Delivery and DisplayPort, and the 40 Gbps bandwidth enables users to connect an external 8K display or two 4K UHD displays.

The all-new VivoBook S14 (S435) is a stylish, ultralight 14-inch laptop that is Intel Evo-verified. The lightest 14-inch VivoBook model, it is a powerful companion for discovering, exploring and creating.

With the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB memory, and Intel Optane Memory H10, VivoBook S14 can handle any workload.

"The laptop also incorporates the new Asus Intelligent Performance Technology, which delivers up to a 40 per cent performance boost while conserving battery life, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring quiet operations," the company said.

In addition, the all-new TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop is engineered to expand every gamer's repertoire.

Its super-slim design is lightweight and easy to carry, so it is ideal for on-the-go or around-the-house use. Up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU blitz through games with power to spare for serious work.

A gaming panel with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate on the Dash F15 offers gamers the same edge as esports athletes, with a 3 ms response time that reduces motion blur to make fast-paced target tracking more precise.

Meanwhile, Asus also announced a new professional workstation motherboard 'Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI' supporting the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors and designed to unleash the computing power of the AMD WRX80 platform.

