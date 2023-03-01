Cult sport launches fitness smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

Fitness and workout apparel brand Cult.sport on Wednesday announced the launch of its first fitness smartwatch, which comes with Bluetooth calling feature.

The is available in two editions -- Beats and Burn.

The Beats edition is priced in between the range of Rs 1,799 to 2,499 and the Burn is priced between the range of Rs 2,799 to 3,499, the company said in a statement.

The new watch is available on Flipkart and the Cult.sport portal.

"The aims to bridge the growing demand for affordable yet advanced technology in the fitness industry and is equipped with a wide variety of features that will empower enthusiasts in their health and fitness journey," the company said.

The wearable also comes with heart rate monitoring, calorie tracking, sleep tracking, and much more.

Moreover, users can easily sync the watch with their smartphones and monitor their progress.

"We believe that the Cult.sport will be a game-changer in the fitness industry and are confident that it will be well-received by fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals," Arjun Choudhary, Head of Business and Growth, Cult.sport said.

The smartwatch also helps women with its "Menstrual Period Tracker feature", by tracking their menstrual cycle and managing their health more effectively.

It comes with the Bluetooth calling feature, which allows users to "stay connected with their loved ones even during workouts, without the need for a separate device," the company said.

"Additionally, the watch provides access to fitness services and helps users track and achieve their fitness goals with ease," it added.

